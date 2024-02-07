App stores now a part of mobile operators’ digital services

GP launches AppCity yesterday

Mobile operators in Bangladesh are now offering app stores, enabling developers to not only connect with users through secure distribution channels but also giving them the monetisation tools as they continually attempt to diversify their portfolio.

App stores are online platforms where customers can purchase and download various software applications.

Following in the footsteps of Robi and Banglalink, Grameenphone yesterday launched "AppCity", saying it aims to transform the digital landscape.

This platform connects app developers and publishers with both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers, promoting innovation, smart solutions, and accessibility in Bangladesh's pursuit of a "Smart Bangladesh", according to the mobile operator.

In response to a predicted decline in traditional voice revenue, mobile operators are strategically diversifying their offerings, with a shift toward digital services, according to industry people.

Grameenphone has already announced itself as a "telco-tech" company whereas Robi Axiata calls itself a "TechCo" while Banglalink a digital operator. All aim to promote digital lifestyles in addition to their connectivity.

With the evolving landscape of technology and customer demands, the operators are also opting for delivering new services to seek new revenue streams.

"AppCity", a pivotal part of Grameenphone's telco-tech journey, is a unified platform offering a diverse range of applications and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, said the mobile operator.

SaaS allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the internet, such as email, calendaring, and office tools.

"This platform encapsulates our vision of creating a smarter, inclusive, safer, and sustainable ecosystem. Fostering connectivity that empowers society and propelling the 'Smart Bangladesh', our dedication goes beyond conventional telecom services," said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone.

With "AppCity", Grameenphone is laying the foundation for a more connected and accessible smart future, he said.

"Grameenphone is reshaping its portfolio to include state-of-the-art ICT and IoT solutions, ensuring we stay ahead in meeting the dynamic needs of an interconnected world," he said.

Functioning as both an app store and API hub, this marketplace connects content providers and application developers with individual and corporate customers, he said.

API is the acronym for application programming interface -- a software intermediary that allows two applications to "talk to each other".

One of the distinctive features of "AppCity" is its built-in Android, iOS, and telco API capabilities offered seamlessly to B2C and B2B platforms, making it the first cross-platform app marketplace in Bangladesh, it said.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for telecom and ICT, was present at the launch of "AppCity" at a hotel in Dhaka. Petter-Børre Furberg, chairman of Grameenphone and head of Telenor Asia, and Yasir Azman were also present.

Palak said AppCity was a significant leap towards a "smart future" for the "smart nation", reflecting national aspirations.

Integrating the innovations, the platform creates diverse opportunities for young entrepreneurs to actively contribute and thrive in shaping a "Smart Bangladesh", he said.

Earlier in March 2021, Palak officially declared bdapps, another platform launched by Robi Axiata Ltd in 2014, as "the national app store of Bangladesh".

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer, Robi Axiata Ltd, said bdapps has now become the largest mobile application monetisation platform in the country.

Serving as both a local app store and API hub, bdapps provides a platform for content providers and application developers to monetise their apps, whether downloadable or non-downloadable, he said.

With over 55,000 developers, some 25 percent of whom are females, it boasts the fastest-growing developer community in Bangladesh, he added.

The platform came about as a part of Robi's attempts at diversifying its portfolio, offering more tech solutions and digital lifestyle products, he added.

Currently, bdapps offers a vast collection of over 100,000 apps.

It is a groundbreaking platform that empowers coders, non-coders, and "ideators". Here, anyone with a passion for technology can seamlessly transform their ideas into monetisable ventures, said Robi, the country's second largest operator.

Meanwhile, Banglalink launched AppLink in 2022 for young Bangladeshi developers who can create USSD, SMS and API-based applications and host their app on the platform.

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data or USSD in short is a service that allows mobile phone users to interact with a remote application from their device in real time.

Currently, AppLink is a community of 8,000 developers and 14,000 apps. Besides, AppLink "campus ambassadors" are present at over 40 universities across the country creating communities of developers in each, said the operator.

Kaan Terzioğlu, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Banglalink's parent company Veon, in an interview with The Daily Star earlier, said Banglalink would make significant investments to transform itself from a traditional telecom operator to a digital one.

This was a part of its efforts to adapt to the changing nature of the industry, he said.

He said a traditional operator sells minutes, data, and SMS. On the other hand, digital operators' services support customers' lifestyles -- TV service, music, news, cloud, financing, healthcare, and many more.

Officials of Banglalink said the app store reflected that vision.