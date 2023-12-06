Transcom chief Shahnaz Rahman among top taxpayers again

Govt also recognises Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, Faridur Reza Sagar

Once again, Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been named as one of the of 76 highest taxpayers in the country owing to exemplary compliance with tax rules.

Shahnaz has become one of the top taxpayers in female category in the tax year 2022-23. She was honoured as one of the highest taxpayers the previous tax year too.

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman have been named as the top taxpayers in the journalist category for the eighth year in a row, according to a notification issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) yesterday.

The tax administration also named Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Impress Telefilm (Channel i), Shykh Seraj, founder director and head of news at Channel i, and Mohammad Abdul Malek, editor of Dainik Azadi, as highest taxpayers in the journalist category.

Mediastar, the parent company of Prothom Alo, is the top taxpayers in the print and electronic media category. Mediastar is a sister concern of Transcom Group. Mediastar is one of the highest taxpayers for eight consecutive years.

In the print and electronic media category, East West Media Group Ltd, Somoy Media Ltd, and Times Media Ltd were among the top taxpayers.

"We expect to recognise the highest taxpayers with tax cards at a ceremony this month," said a senior official of the NBR, which has been naming compliant taxpayers since FY2015-16 in its effort to encourage compliance in Bangladesh where evasion is believed to be rampant.

Bangladesh has roughly 94 lakh registered taxpayers but just over one-third filed returns for their incomes in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Tax officials said the number of taxpayers should be higher in view of the rising income and economic growth of the country.

The tax authority launched the tax cards to honour compliant taxpayers in 2010-11. It began with recognising 10 taxpayers in individual and company categories, the NBR later revised the criteria as many honest taxpayers were left out.