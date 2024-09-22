Prime Bank signs a payroll banking deal with Nippon Signal Bangladesh

Banks
Yoshida Akifumi, managing director of Nippon Signal Bangladesh Private Ltd, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Nippon Signal Bangladesh Private Ltd, a one-stop solutions provider.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Yoshida Akifumi, managing director of Nippon Signal Bangladesh, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the company's employees will be able to avail preferential banking services, including credit card and loan facilities from Prime Bank.

They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments round the clock.

Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president and head of women banking & affluent segment of the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, and Zushi Kuniharu, director of the one-stop solutions provider, Touhid Hossain, director for finance and admin, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

