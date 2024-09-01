Prime Bank launches 'Prime Hasanah Payroll Banking’

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating a new Islamic payroll banking service, named “Prime Hasanah Payroll Banking” at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently launched a new Islamic payroll banking service named "Prime Hasanah Payroll Banking" to meet the growing demand for Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the service at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

"Prime Hasanah Payroll Banking is a testament of our commitment to promote Islamic banking services in Bangladesh. Through our 146 branches country-wide, we are set to serve the growing needs for Islamic banking among the SME and corporate customers," Choudhury said.

This service enables businesses to manage payrolls in a manner that aligns with Islamic principles, offering a fully ethical and shariah-based banking experience for employees.

The new service allows companies to directly deposit salaries into employees' Islamic banking accounts, providing access to a range of services such as account opening with zero balance, no minimum balance requirement, daily basis profit on savings account, account maintenance charge free, internet banking facilities (MyPrime), real time salary disbursements etc.

This initiative reflects Prime Bank's commitment to fostering financial inclusion while respecting the religious and ethical values of its diverse client base, the press release added.