HSBC named ‘Best Cash Management Bank’ in Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has been voted as the "Best Cash Management Bank" and "Best Cash Management Bank for Client Service' in Bangladesh for the 15th time and 7th time respectively in a row in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024.

This year, the multinational bank has also won the awards as the "Best Bank for Cash Management Products" and "Best Bank for Cash Management Technology" for the first time for its wide range of cash management products across payables, receivables, clearing, foreign currency, liquidity, liability and investments.

Besides, the bank has also been recognised as the 'Best Bank for Payables Automation' as well as multiple categories across the Asia-Pacific region, according to a press release.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive office of HSBC Bangladesh, said, "Being consistently voted by our customers reflects HSBC's strong commitment to their success. Providing leading transaction banking services to the Bangladesh market remains a key strategic priority for HSBC Bangladesh."

"I extend my sincere thanks to our customers, regulators, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in making these achievements possible," he added.

Gerard Haughey, managing director and head of wholesale banking at HSBC Bangladesh, said, "It's an honour for HSBC Bangladesh to be recognised as the market leader and best service provider in cash management once again."

"These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams in delivering the highest standards of service, technology and products. Thank you to our clients for your continued support," he added.

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey is conducted by the leading global business and finance magazine 'Euromoney'.

With an average response base of 30,000 corporate respondents, this survey is one of the most regarded and comprehensive rankings available.