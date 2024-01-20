Woori Bank gets new country manager for Bangladesh

Woori Bank, a bank of South Korea, has appointed an official to the post of country manager for Woori Bank Bangladesh.

The official, Jin Hur, will play the role of the general manager and the country manager, the bank said in a press release.

He embarked on his journey with Woori Bank in 1998.

Hur is an experienced professional banker with over 25 years of experience working in all business lines and multiple functions, especially in corporate banking, retail banking, trade banking, global business promotion, business strategy, treasury management, and operations in South Korea, Cambodia and Bahrain.

As a general manager and country manager, he will lead Woori Bank in Bangladesh for business, operation, and governance in the country by developing strong relationships with clients, regulators, government institutions, and other stakeholders.

Woori Bank Bangladesh commenced its operations in 1996 as the first and only Korean bank in the country.

Over the past 27 years, the bank continued expanding its network, establishing branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Uttara, Mirpur, Narayanganj, Motijheel and Karwan Bazar.

The bank set up a couple of customer service centres in the areas of Dhaka Export Processing Zone and Chattogram Export Processing Zone.