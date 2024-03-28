Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:52 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Trust Bank Shariah supervisory committee holds 58th meeting

Star Business Desk
Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:50 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:52 PM
Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Trust Bank, presides over its 58th meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Trust Bank

The Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee held its 58th meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed various issues related to Islamic Banking.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer, Mohammad Reyad Hossain, senior vice-president and head of Islamic banking division (IBD), and other officials of the IBD were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পানি সংকটের মধ্যেই দাম বাড়ানোর প্রস্তাব চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসার

হালদা নদীতে লবণ পানি প্রবেশের কারণে ওয়াসার উৎপাদন কমে গেছে। এতে বন্দরনগরীর দক্ষিণাংশে রেশনিং করে পানি সরবরাহ করতে বাধ্য হচ্ছে সরকারি সংস্থাটি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে রিজার্ভ কমেছে ৫৩৩ মিলিয়ন ডলার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification