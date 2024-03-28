Trust Bank Shariah supervisory committee holds 58th meeting

Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Trust Bank, presides over its 58th meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Trust Bank

The Trust Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee held its 58th meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed various issues related to Islamic Banking.

Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer, Mohammad Reyad Hossain, senior vice-president and head of Islamic banking division (IBD), and other officials of the IBD were also present.