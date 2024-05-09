Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 09:55 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Southeast Bank provides financial aid to farmers from CSR fund

Star Business Desk
Thu May 9, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 09:55 PM
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, hands over a cheque to the grassroots farmers from the bank’s CSR fund at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots level farmers across the country from the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchases of agri-based machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through Gram Bikash Kendra, a non-government development organisation of the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over the financial aid to the farmers at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, attended the programme.

Among others, Moazzem Hossain, chief executive and founder of Gram Bikash Kendra, along with other senior officials from both the bank and the NGO were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ওসমান পরিবারের পছন্দের ৩ প্রার্থীর হার

নারায়ণগঞ্জ উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান ও ভাইস-চেয়ারম্যান পদে ওসমান পরিবার সমর্থিত তিনজন প্রার্থীই পরাজিত হয়েছেন। বরং স্থানীয় দুই সংসদ সদস্যের প্রবল বিরোধিতার মুখেও বিপুল ভোটের ব্যবধানে জয়ী...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

করদাতাদের ওপরই বেশি চাপ দিচ্ছে এনবিআর: সালমান এফ রহমান

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification