Southeast Bank provides financial aid to farmers from CSR fund

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, hands over a cheque to the grassroots farmers from the bank’s CSR fund at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots level farmers across the country from the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchases of agri-based machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through Gram Bikash Kendra, a non-government development organisation of the country.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over the financial aid to the farmers at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, attended the programme.

Among others, Moazzem Hossain, chief executive and founder of Gram Bikash Kendra, along with other senior officials from both the bank and the NGO were present.