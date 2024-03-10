NCC Bank strikes deal with Brain Station 23 on advanced fintech solutions

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank, and Raisul Kabir, managing director of Brain Station 23, pose for photographs while signing an agreement on advanced fintech solution at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has signed an agreement with Brain Station 23, a software development company, for implementation of retail internet banking, mobile banking and wallet solution "NCC Always".

Through these solutions, the bank's retail banking activities will be implemented successfully which will help to offer better customer services.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and Raisul Kabir, managing director of Brain Station 23, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Md Mahbub Alam, Mohammad Rafat Ullah Khan and Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer, and Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief information officer, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of retail and SME business, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of human resources division, Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of cards and digital payment division, Md Saiful Islam Khan, vice-president of fintech, and Abdullah Bin Amin, head of SBU, were also present.