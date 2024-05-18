NCC Bank celebrates 31 years of operations

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, cuts a cake to celebrate the bank’s 31 years of operations at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank celebrated its 31 years of operations at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Friday.

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the 31st anniversary programme, said a press release.

NCC Bank started its journey on May 17, 1993.

"During the 31 year-long-journey, the bank played a remarkable role towards the economic development through financing in different sectors such as large and medium scale industrial units, including RMG, pharmaceuticals, power and infrastructure," Bashar said.

"By establishing accountability, transparency and good governance, the bank has already become one of the leading banks in the country. The bank has been moving forward with the support and trust of its customers," he said, adding that the progress will continue in the future as well.

The bank launched an internet banking app called "NCC Always" and a customer self-service portal on the day of celebration of the bank's founding anniversary.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, said the bank has been able to build a strong and sustainable financial health within the span of 31 years of its journey.

He hopes the bank will continue its endeavour in creating highest value to its different stakeholders in the coming days.

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Abdul Awal and Abdus Salam, directors and ex-chairmen, Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Tanzina Ali, Khairul Alam Chaklader and Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, directors, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, were present.

Among others, Md Mahbub Alam, Rafat Ullah Khan and Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CIO, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of retail and SME business, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of human resources division, and Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of cards and digital payment division, were also present.