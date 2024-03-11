Banking
Banking

National Bank, Mastercard launch ‘Prepaid Umrah Card’

Star Business Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 10:03 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 10:04 PM
Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of National Bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, pose for photographs while launching ceremony a multi-currency “Prepaid Umrah Card” in Bangladesh recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank and Mastercard jointly launched the country's first-ever multi-currency "Prepaid Umrah Card".

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the card at InterContinental Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Parveen Haque Sikder, chairman of the EC Committee of the bank, Md Serajul Islam, chairman of the audit committee and independent director, Lt Gen (retd) Md Shafiqur Rahman, director, and Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO, were present.

Among others, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, and Sohail Alim, director, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.

