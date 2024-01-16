Midland Bank strikes MoU with Zoomlion

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank, and Simon Zheng, country head of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co, a construction equipment manufacturing company and subsidiary of Zoomlion China.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of the institutional banking division of the bank, and Simon Zheng, country head of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co, inked the MoU at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, said a press release.

Under the MoU, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh will use the robust online cash management solution of MDB, "Midland Cash Management (MCM)", to conduct their daily business and cash management activities nationwide.

Founded in 1992 in China, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co is mainly engaged in the research and development and manufacturing of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and other high-tech equipment and new construction materials.

Among others, Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of the corporate liability unit of the bank, and Md Sakhawat Hossain, chief business officer, and Hasan Imtiaj Islam, human resource and admin supervisor of the construction equipment manufacturing company, were also present.