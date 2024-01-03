Midland Bank Asset Management Company gets CEO

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, welcomes Mohammad Saleh Ahmed, newly appointed CEO of Midland Bank Asset Management Company, with a bouquet at NB Tower in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Mohammad Saleh Ahmed recently joined Midland Bank Asset Management Company Ltd, a newly formed subsidiary of Midland Bank, as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, welcomed Saleh with a bouquet of flowers at NB Tower in Gulshan.

Saleh was serving as CEO of SHOFOL AMC and Alternative Venture Ltd prior to taking over the new assignment, according to a press release.

A seasoned investment professional, he has two decades of extensive and versatile hands-on asset management experience, including in-depth expertise in overall areas of merchant banking operations.

He previously served Prime Bank, EXIM Bank, Trust Bank and IIDFC Capital Ltd in different positions. He also served IIDFC Capital Ltd as its CEO.

Saleh completed his MBA degree from the North South University of Dhaka.