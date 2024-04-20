Meghna Bank to serve as transaction adviser for Tiger New Energy

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Meghna Bank, and Mao Jingwen, chairman of Tiger New Energy Company, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently signed a strategic agreement with Tiger New Energy (TNE) Company, a clean energy startup focused on delivering battery-swapping technology, to serve as the latter's "transaction adviser" for market extension and business partnering.

The China-origin company, which launched the first battery swapping network in Bangladesh, will focus on the market expansion of this "Li-Ion Battery Swapping Station" in collaboration with Meghna Bank.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and Mao Jingwen, chairman of TNE, signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

"Meghna Bank is always committed towards the environment and society, and our service extension for this energy efficiency solution is another example of the bank's transistion towards green technologies", said Saddat.

"TNE battery-swapping stations will revolutionise the way drivers power their 3-wheelers. With a less than 1-minute swap while drinking a cup of tea, drivers can instantly exchange their worn-out batteries with fully charged ones, which eliminates downtime, increasing their daily earnings," said Jingwen.

A major revenue component of the swapping station is the energy cost saving, with longer battery life of at least three times compared to conventional technology.

The company's swapping stations will help the country expedite electrifying mobility with affordable and eco-friendly solutions.

