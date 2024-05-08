Khalilur Rahman becomes the new chairman of National Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has recently appointed Khalilur Rahman as the chairman of National Bank.

Rahman is one of the sponsor directors of National Bank, according to a press release.

An industrialist and business personality of Bangladesh, he is the chairman of KDS Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the country with a footprint in almost all sectors.

He is the president of the Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, vice-president of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association, and chairman of the Bangladesh CR Coil Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

Rahman was also one of the founding sponsors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank and currently holds significant shares of the bank.

He is also a shareholder of Pragati Insurance and Pragati Life Insurance, a life member of Bhatiary Golf and Country Club, Chittagong Boat Club, Chittagong Club, Chittagong Metropolitan Lions Club, and Chittagong Maa & Shishu Hospital & Ziri Zanakollan Trust.

Rahman also played an outstanding role in the expansion of education. He is the founder chairman of Southern University Bangladesh and president of Khalilur Rahman Mohila College and Khalil Mir Degree College.