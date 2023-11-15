Jamuna Bank signs MoU with Vejthani Hospital

AKM Atiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Jamuna Bank, and Maria Zhigunova (Masha), international marketing manager of Vejthani Hospital, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank PLC and Vejthani Hospital of Thailand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on medical services.

AKM Atiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Maria Zhigunova (Masha), international marketing manager of Vejthani Hospital, inked the MoU at the former's corporate office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under the MoU, the bank's credit cardholders will enjoy up to 20 percent discount on all outdoor and indoor medical tests from the hospital.

Joni Mae Java-Sardon, international marketing supervisor of Vejthani Hospital, along with other high officials of both the organisations were present.