IFIC Bank joins hands with Diabetic Association

IFIC Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (DAB) to address the challenges posed by chronic disease in Bangladesh.

The bank will finance a project aimed at raising awareness and providing medical support to combat diabetes.

The project, styled "Country Changing Diabetes and Mobile Diabetes Care", includes mobile diabetes services, diabetic screening of 1.5 million patients, risk identification through a digital app, free health check-ups, and creation of diabetes mapping throughout the country along with other facilities.

National Prof AK Azad Khan, president of the DAB, and Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, struck the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Senior management from both organisations were also present on the occasion.