BDCOM Online Ltd declares 10% cash dividend

BDCOM Online Ltd has announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on June 30 this year.

The approval has been given at the company's 27th annual general meeting, which has been held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

Wahidul Haque Siddiqui, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where SM Golam Faruk Alamgir, managing director, was present.

Among others, Md Shafiqul Alom (Sumon), director of the company, CA Faker Ahmed, chief financial officer, and Khalid Hussain, independent director, were also present.