A rundown of money spent over 13 years

The food ministry spent less in fiscal 2022-2023 compared to fiscal 2009-2010, according to data on expenditure over the last 13 years.

In FY23, as the general public battled rising food prices, the government's spending was Tk 5,014 crore, which is Tk 500 crore less than it spent in FY10.

The finance ministry saw the highest increase in terms of money spent – Tk 71,994 crore more in FY23 than in FY10, when it spent only Tk 4,034 crore.

The second highest rise was in the expenditure for interest paid domestically by the government. This includes interest paid on the government's loans from the commercial sectors, as well interest on its many savings instruments.

Interest payments by the government reigned supreme out of all sectors in FY23, in terms of expenditure as a portion of the Gross Domestic Product.

The GDP in FY22-23 was Tk 44,39,273 crore, and interest payments, crossing Tk 92,107 crore, made up 2.07 percent of the GDP.

In FY23, the Anti-Corruption Commission was in the bottom 10 when it came to increase in expenditure. However, in FY21, it saw the lowest increase in budgetary allocation, among all the sectors.

In fiscal year 2009-2010, its actual expenditure was Tk 23 crore, and in FY21 this went up to Tk 32 crore, leaving it only Tk 9 crore richer. It got a significant bump in FY23, spending Tk 121 crore.

The civil aviation and tourism ministry's expenditure saw a 15,527.27 percent rise between 2009 and 2022.

This 150-fold increase made it the government body whose spending rose the fastest in 13 years.

In 2009, it spent only Tk 33 crore, while in 2022 its expenditure saw a sharp rise to Tk 5,157 crore.

Over the past 13 years, the ministry has expanded airport services, built runways and invested in the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The second fastest growth was in the science and technology ministry's spending, courtesy of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Between 2009 and 2022, its expenditure grew nearly 5,000 percent.

The Liberation War ministry's share of the national budgetary expenditure increased 10 times in 13 years, making it the ministry whose slice of the pie fattened the highest number of times.

Between 2009 and 2022, the ministry's expenditure grew by 4,713 percent, from Tk 163 crore to Tk 7,845 crore.

This is followed by the religious affairs ministry, whose share of the nation's pie increased nine times in 13 years.

The health ministry, the food division and the Election Commission saw their share of total national expenditures rise only four times in this period.

The sector with the lowest expenditure in FY23 as a proportion of the GDP was the industry and economic services, which includes the labour and expatriate welfare ministries.

The sector had the lowest spending compared to the GDP in FY10 as well -- being only 0.11 percent, and in FY23 it went further down to 0.08 percent.

The expenditure for the sector of social security and welfare as a proportion of the GDP also went down in 13 years, from one percent in 2009-2010 to 0.84 percent in FY23.

As a share of the GDP, expenditure in the public services saw the highest growth -- from 0.87 percent in 2009-2010 to more than double of that in FY23 (2.02 percent).

This sector includes departments like the prime minister and president's offices; the parliament; Election Commission secretariat; the public administration and foreign ministries; the divisions of finance, economic relations, planning, internal resources, statistics, implementation, monitoring and evaluation; and the cabinet.