All cash-based govt transfers to go thru banks, MFS

Tk 136,026 crore proposed for social safety net programmes

Safety net transfers of all cash-based programmes of the government will be carried out through the banking system and mobile financial service providers from the next fiscal year.

Out of 115 social safety net programmes, 34 are cash-based, and 19 of these programmes are currently disbursing funds directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts or mobile banking accounts via the G2P (government to person) system.

At present, more than 93 percent of the cash-based social safety net programmes benefits are being paid through the G2P system. The remaining cash-based programmes will be brought under the system in 2024-25.

The finance minister has proposed an allocation of Tk 1,36,026 crore for FY2024-25 for the social safety net programme, which was Tk 1,26,272 crore in FY2023-24.