Books for different types of readers on Eid

Eid-ul-Azha is right around the corner, which entails delicious meals, family gatherings, and a little extra downtime between all the Qurbani preparation and feasting. It is also the perfect excuse to, at long last, pick up that book you have always meant to read or dive into something fresh and fun. Whether you are into buzzy new releases or comforting old favourites, here are five books for different kinds of readers to enjoy this Eid.

The one with a new book on every chaand raat

The Paris Express

Emma Donoghue

S&S/Summit Books, 2025

For the reader who starts a new book every chaand raat, The Paris Express is a thrilling and immersive option to help them persevere, even after the initial novelty wears off. Inspired by the infamous 1895 Montparnasse train crash, The Paris Express is a gripping novel set aboard a speeding train filled with a diverse cast of passengers. As the locomotive hurtles toward destiny, lives intertwine—members of parliament race to a crucial vote, a medical student fears for a dying girl, a secretary champions the future of moving pictures, and two train crew members navigate double lives. Meanwhile, a young anarchist plots a shocking act, setting the stage for an unforgettable journey of ambition, secrecy, and fate. Donoghue, known for her compelling narratives, captures both the external journey and the emotional undercurrents of her characters, making it the perfect book to kick off your Eid reading. Whether you are reading under the moonlight or in the comfort of your home (fatigued from a rough day at the gorur haat), this novel's suspenseful plot and richly developed characters will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

This one is for the readers who reserve that one highly-anticipated book to be read later, specifically on Eid. It could be a tear-jerker or a potential five-star read, or it could be a book featuring Muslim characters/Eid itself.

The one who hides away with a book to avoid responsibilities

The Fraud

Zadie Smith

Penguin Press, 2023

Eid-ul-Azha arrives with its fair share of duties—dividing the meat, cooking the food, managing the guests, and yes, cleaning up after the Qurbani. But if you are the type to quietly vanish into a corner with a book while others are elbow-deep in Eid chaos, The Fraud is your perfect alibi. Set in 1873, The book follows Mrs Eliza Touchet, a sharp-witted Scottish housekeeper to fading novelist William Ainsworth. A sceptic by nature, she questions everything—from her cousin's literary talent to Charles Dickens' morality and England's veneer of respectability. Meanwhile, Andrew Bogle, a formerly enslaved man from Jamaica, becomes the key witness in the sensational "Tichborne Trial", where a butcher from Australia claims to be the heir to a grand estate. As the trial grips England, Mrs Touchet and Bogle navigate a world of deception, class struggles, and hidden truths. The ideal festive read—one to flaunt while you immerse yourself in its captivating and nuanced tale.

The one with the 'Perfect Eid Book'

The Book of Gold Leaves

Mirza Waheed

Viking, 2014

This one is for the readers who reserve that one highly-anticipated book to be read later, specifically on Eid. It could be a tear-jerker or a potential five-star read, or it could be a book featuring Muslim characters/Eid itself. We recommend you seek out The Book of Gold Leaves by Mirza Waheed. The Book of Gold Leaves is a poignant love story set in war-ravaged Kashmir. Faiz, an artist who delicately paints papier-mâché boxes in Srinagar, crosses paths with Roohi, a young woman yearning for a love that transcends time and conflict. As violence looms over their world, their romance unfolds—a tale of passion, fate, and the heart-wrenching choices war demands. As the novel blends the every day with the extraordinary, it offers a perfect reading experience during Eid's quieter moments, when you might want something both uplifting and contemplative. With its emotional depth and timeless appeal, this book promises to resonate long after you have turned the last page.

The one with a book for the food coma

Code Word Romance

Carie Walker

Berkley, 2025

After an indulgent Eid meal, when you are too full to move but not ready for a nap, you need a book that is deeply engaging but not too demanding (we both know you will be fast asleep by the end of the minute). Max is an average woman, struggling with a mountain of debt, working odd jobs, and living an ordinary life. That is, until she discovers she bears an uncanny resemblance to Sofia Christensen, Europe's youngest female prime minister. When Sofia receives a credible death threat, the CIA sees an opportunity and makes Max an offer she cannot refuse—impersonate the prime minister during her annual trip to Italy, and they will pay her a life-changing amount of money. But the mission is not without its dangers, assassins are closing in, and Flynn, Max's former lover who broke her heart years ago, is assigned as her handler. Let's be honest, you can already see what is coming next!

The one who brings a book to every dawat…just in case

Gullivor er Safarnama

Abul Mansur Ahmed

Prothoma Prokashon, 2024

Just in case you need a break from the endless chatter and want to dive into something sharp and witty instead, Gullivor er Safarnama by Abul Mansur Ahmed, first published in 1969, is the ultimate companion for moments when you crave a clever take on society wrapped in humour. Unlike typical political rants, this satirical travelogue takes you on a journey through fantastical lands that reflect the real struggles of Bengal: division, corruption, education woes, all served with a generous dose of irony. What makes this book a joy to pull out, whether at a gathering or in quiet moments, is its blend of laughter and insight. Ahmed's keen observations and biting wit make you ponder, while his warm love for society shines through. Plus, it is a subtle flex that shows off your brains to the catty relatives (not saying you have any)—always satisfying.

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a gender studies major and part-time writer who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].