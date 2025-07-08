Baatighar turns 21: Celebration today at their Dhaka branch

To commemorate the milestone, Baatighar will host a series of events throughout the year across all four divisional branches

In an age of fast scrolls and fleeting attention, Baatighar has quietly held its ground as a sanctuary for book lovers. With its wooden shelves, calming interiors, and the familiar scent of freshly printed pages, Baatighar has long been more than a bookstore; it's a space where literature is lived. From curious first-time readers to veteran writers, its warm, welcoming corners have nurtured conversations, sparked ideas, and built a loyal literary community over two decades.

To mark its 21st year of operation, Baatighar is hosting a celebratory event today, July 8 (Tuesday), at its Dhaka branch. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM on the eighth floor of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, Bangla Motor, and will feature an evening of conversation, recitation, and music.

Founded on June 17, 2005, in a modest 10x10 ft space at Chittagong's Cheragi Pahar, Baatighar has grown into one of Bangladesh's most beloved literary spaces. With six branches now operating across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi—including additional sales counters at Shahbagh and Banglabazar—Baatighar has become synonymous with a reader-centric, aesthetically rich environment.

Beyond bookselling, Baatighar began its journey as a full-fledged publishing house in 2017. Since then, it has published over 400 titles, many of which have been recognised for their editorial quality, design, and durable binding. Baatighar's works have also reached international audiences through partnerships with European and North American publishers. Most recently, in February 2025, Baatighar received the top award in the Pavilion category for its design and decoration at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

To commemorate the milestone, Baatighar will host a series of events throughout the year across all four divisional branches. These will include mini book fairs, literary discussions, and special publications extending through December 2025.

In a country where literary spaces often struggle to survive, Baatighar's journey stands as a quiet but powerful reminder of what can grow when books, beauty, and belonging come together. Today's event is only the beginning of a yearlong tribute to that enduring spirit.Celebration at the Dhaka branch is expected to draw writers, readers, artists, journalists, and well-wishers from across the city, turning the literary space into a vibrant gathering of kindred spirits.

