‘Skill is not the problem, we should change mentality and mindset’

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was disappointed with the way things turned out against USA in the second T20I at Prairie View Complex in Houston on Tuesday as the Tigers suffered their second defeat in the series to lose the series 2-0.

It was USA's first T20I series win against a Test nation. Bangladesh restricted USA to 144 for 6 after a better showing with the ball in the last game. However, batters failed to adapt to the slow wicket as wicket fell in heaps during the middle overs.

Despite being ahead in the game at one point in the chase when Tawhid Hridoy and Shanto were at the crease, Bangladesh lost six wickets between overs 11 to 18 which all but ended their chances.

"I think it's very disappointing for us. We lost wickets I think in almost every overs in the middle. That is the main point I think where we lost the match," he said.

Despite winning the Zimbabwe series at home 4-1, preparations had come under scrutiny and this time the series loss against USA brought questions about the lack of skillsets within the group. Shanto felt it was not a matter of skill.

"Yes we didn't play very well to be honest. But I think it is a very good opportunity to have another match and execute our plans. I hope we can play some good cricket in the next match. I think it's not the problem with the skill. We should change our mentality and mindset. We didn't do well in the last two matches," he said.

USA's match winner Ali Khan praised his bowling partner for the penultimate over and also talked about his side's bowling plan in the last over.

"A lot of credit goes to Saurabh as well. The way he bowled the 19th over, I think he gave away only 2-3 runs and picked up a wicket. Good over for him and that gave me more runs to defend and win the game in the end," he said.

Rishad Hossain put Ali under pressure in the final over by hitting a boundary but Ali said it was part of the plan to make the batter play against the wind.

"Mindset was to get the wicket. It's just one wicket to win. It's not like they have 3-4 wickets in hand. My plan was to back myself, back my strengths and try to get the wicket earlier. I tried the bouncer and the full option but they put the pressure back on me. Then I went back to my strength on full deliveries and thank God I got the wicket. It was the last wicket and tailenders were batting. Just a thought that we bowl the short ball and sky it against the wind. We had the field set up for it. But it was a controlled shot in the gap and went for four so credit goes to the batter. But then I came back to my strength and got the wicket," he concluded.