Marufa hattrick goes in vain

Bangladesh pace star Marufa Akter bagged a last-over hattrick in the women's Dhaka Premier League for BKSP against Mohammedan Sporting today but it was not enough to win the game as table toppers Mohammedan roped to a 72-run win at BKSP ground four.

Marufa removed the dangerous Jasia Akhtar in her second over for naught but Murshida Khatun (46) and Sobhana Mostary's (64) 97-run stand saw Mohammedan dominate proceedings. Rumana Ahmed then chipped in with 35. Marufa went on to clinch hattrick, removing Sabekun Nahar, Sultana Yesmin and Fariha Trishna in the final over to finish with four for 35 as Mohammedan reached 228 for 9.

Fariha then bagged three wickets while Rumana bagged two as BKSP were bowled out for 156 all out.

In another game at BKSP ground three, Abahani Limited won by 78 runs against Kalabagan Krira Chakra.

Sarmin Sultana struck 68 and Rubya Haider notched 66 as Abahani posted 277 before restricting Kalabagan to 199 for 8.

At BKSP ground one, leg-spinner Rabeya Khan of Rupali Bank Kiria Parishad rattled Gulshan Youth Club with four for 13 in Rupali Bank's convincing six-wicket win.