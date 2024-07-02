Athletics
Tue Jul 2, 2024 04:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 05:07 PM

Swimmers Rafi, Sonia receive wild cards for Paris Olympics

Sports Reporter
Samiul Islam Rafi, Sonia Akhter
Swimmers Samiul Islam Rafi and Sonia Akhter. Photo: BSF

Swimmers Samiul Islam Rafi and Sonia Akhter are the latest athletes from Bangladesh to receive wild cards for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games after World Aquatics, international swimming governing body, confirmed their participation to the Bangladesh Olympic Association and Bangladesh Swimming Federation today.

Rafi, who has been training in Thailand, will participate in the 100m freestyle while Sonia will take part in the 50m freestyle, informed BOA member and BSF general secretary BM Saif.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Today, we have received a mail from the World Aquatics who provided wild cards to Rafi and Sonia for the Paris Olympic Games. Both swimmers gained the wild card on the basis of their timing and ranking in the World Championship," Saif told The Daily Star today.

With the confirmation of Rafi and Sonia, a total of five athletes from Bangladesh -- archer Sagor Islam, shooter Robiul Islam, sprinter Imranur Rahman and the aforementioned swimmers -- are set to participate in the world's biggest multi-sports carnival starting on July 26 in Paris, France.

Among the five athletes, only Sagor qualified directly for the Olympics.

 

 

