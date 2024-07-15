100m is a challenge and an honour: Imranur

Imranur Rahman is set to become the first overseas-based sprinter and overall, the third overseas-based athlete to represent Bangladesh in the Olympics. The 31-year-old British-Bangladeshi, who won gold in the 60m event in the 2023 Asian Indoor Championships, spoke to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman and shared his excitement for the July-August's Paris Games and how he is preparing for the event. Here are the excerpts:

The Daily Star (DS): Since Bangladesh's first appearance in the Olympics in 1984, track and field athletes have represented the country in every edition through wildcards. You will be continuing that tradition this year. How are you feeling after getting this opportunity?

Imranur Rahman (IR): It's an incredible honour to represent Bangladesh on the world's biggest stage. The wildcard entry is a recognition of the hard work and dedication I've put into my sport, and it's a great opportunity to showcase my abilities and make my country proud.

DS: How have you prepared to compete against the world's top sprinters?

IR: Preparation has been intense and focused. I've been working closely with my coach on refining my technique, improving my start and building my stamina. I've also been studying my competitors to understand their strengths and strategies, which will help me perform at my best.

DS: The 100m event is considered the most attractive and prestigious event in the Olympics. How do you view it?

IR: The 100m event is indeed prestigious and highly competitive. It's often the highlight of the track and field events because it showcases the fastest athletes in the world. Competing in this event is a tremendous challenge and an honour and I'm excited to see how I measure up against the best.

DS: So far, 17 track and field athletes have competed in the Olympics from Bangladesh and none of them have made it past the preliminary round. Are you hoping to become the first?

IR: It's a significant challenge, but I'm focused on giving my best performance. While breaking past records would be a tremendous achievement, my immediate goal is to perform to the best of my abilities and see where that takes me.

DS: You hold he national record in the 100m event, 10.11 seconds. Do you think it would be enough to qualify for the semifinals?

IR: My personal best of 10.11 seconds is competitive, but the Olympics feature the fastest sprinters in the world. While it's possible that my best could qualify me for the semifinals, it will depend on the competition on the day. I'll focus on executing my race plan and hope for the best.

DS: You have been steadily improving your timing in the 100m race. In 2021, you clocked 10.32 seconds, then 10.29 seconds in 2022 and 10.11 seconds in 2023. Are you hoping to surpass it in Paris?

IR: I've been working hard to continue improving my timings and I want to set a new personal best at the Olympics. However, every race is different and it's challenging to predict exactly how I will perform. I'll aim to deliver my best effort and hope it translates into a new record. But this is an if, something I cannot control.

DS: This year, you have only competed in the 60m event but you are going to compete in the 100m sprint in Paris. How difficult will it be for you to make that switch?

IR: Switching from the 60m to the 100m does present some challenges, particularly in terms of endurance and race strategy. However, I've been training specifically for the 100m, focusing on maintaining my speed over the longer distance. It will be a test, but I feel prepared.

DS: Apart from you, four other athletes from archery, shooting and swimming are going to take part from Bangladesh. What is your expectation from them in the Olympics?

IR: I have great respect for my fellow athletes and their dedication. Competing in the Olympics is a significant achievement in itself. I hope they perform to the best of their abilities and gain valuable experience. Each of us will strive to make Bangladesh proud in our respective disciplines.