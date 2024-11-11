More Sports
Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:21 PM

Asif breaks 50m freestyle record

Sports Reporter
Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:13 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:21 PM
Bangladesh Navy swimmer Asif Reza celebrates his 50m freestyle gold. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Asif Reza became the fastest swimmer in the Max Group 33rd National Swimming Championship after winning gold in 50m freestyle event on the third day of the competition at the Syed Nazrul Islam Swimming Complex in Mirpur on Monday.

The Bangladesh Navy swimmer clocked 24.43 seconds beat Bangladesh Army's Nurul Islam, who took 24.94 second to finish. Sifat Ullah of Bangladesh Army and Amirul Islam Joy of Bangladesh Navy shared the bronze by clocking 24.95 seconds.

Asif was also part of a national record in 4X200m freestyle relay as Bangladesh Navy team comprising Asif, Samiul Islam Rafi, Kajal Mia and Mahamudunnabi Nahid broke their own record from last year.

Navy took 8:00.51 minutes to beat Bangladesh Army team, who clocked 8:07.76 minutes. The previous record was 8:06.01 minutes.

"It is a feel-good factor that I have contributed in team's success after having success in individual events where I broke a few records," said Rafi, who created three new records in four individual events.

A total of eight records were set over three days of the four-day championships, which will come to an end tomorrow.

At the end of the third day, Bangladesh Navy dominated the medals table with 24 gold, 19 silver and nine bronze, followed by Bangladesh Army who grabbed eight gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze. BKSP were in the third position with five bronze medals.

Asif Reza Bangladesh Navy swimming
