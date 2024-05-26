Athletics
Sports Reporter
Sun May 26, 2024 10:14 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 10:15 PM

Athletics

Swimmer Jui breaks two national records

Sports Reporter
Sun May 26, 2024 10:14 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 10:15 PM
Jui Akhter
Jui Akhter. Photo: Bangladesh Swimming Federation

Jui Akhter stole the limelight on the second day of Saif Powertec 36th Junior Swimming Championship, breaking two national records at the Syed Nazrul Islam Swimming Complex in Mirpur today.

Jui, a BKSP student, clocked 1:25.07 minutes in the 100m breaststroke in girls' 15-17 group to break the previous record of 1:26.88 minutes made by Mariom Khatun in 2012.

The girl from Kushtia then produced another record in 800m free style, clocking 11:04.78 minutes to break Nazma Khatun's record of 11:20.15 minutes. All timings were recorded using hand-timing.

"The way I trained, I was confident to perform well. I want to thank the BKSP coaches," said Jui, adding she dreams winning gold in the South Asian Games in future.

Related topic:
swimmingathletics
