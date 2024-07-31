Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Wed Jul 31, 2024 05:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 05:12 PM

Paris Olympics 2024

Jamaica's Jackson to contest only 200m

Reuters, Paris
Wed Jul 31, 2024 05:05 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS FILE

Jamaica's twice 200 metres world champion Shericka Jackson will not contest the sprint double at the Paris Olympics after dropping the 100m from her programme, team manager Ludlow Watts said on Wednesday.

"She has given up her place in the 100 metres ... all the information that we can provide is that she is not going to participate in the 100 metres," Watts, Jamaica's track and field team manager, told Reuters.

"Shashalee Forbes is her replacement in the women's 100 metres."

push notification