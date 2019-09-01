 Hopes for talks ‘disappearing’ | The Daily Star
Home Asia
12:00 AM, September 01, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:33 AM, September 01, 2019

Hopes for talks ‘disappearing’

Says N Korea, slams Pompeo for ‘rogue behaviour’ comment

North Korea yesterday lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his comments on Pyongyang’s “rogue behaviour” and warned its expectations for nuclear talks with Washington are “gradually disappearing”.

Pyongyang’s angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked, despite an agreement in June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to kickstart the process.

“Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far,” said Choe Son Hui, the North’s vice foreign minister, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Choe took aim at remarks made earlier this week by Pompeo who described North Korea’s actions as “rogue behaviour” that could not be ignored.

Such language was improper, irritating and insulting, Choe said, warning that the US should not to put “our patience to the test if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards”.

 

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Asia

From Assam Accord to NRC: A timeline
Colombian troops kill 9 FARC rebels
‘Nationalism vs Xenophobia’
Malaysia for stronger bilateral ties with Bangladesh
Truck driver killed in Kashmir by protesters

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.08.31)
    Today's Gallery (2019.08.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.08.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.08.28)
    Dengue Outbreak
    Today's Gallery (2019.08.27)
    Top