Shayan pens new song to support Palestine

Popular singer Farzana Wahid Shayan has created a new song calling for the independence of Palestine, commemorating the dedication to the perseverance and resilience of Palestinians.

A preview of the song, titled "Amar Naam Palestine", was released on her official Facebook on Tuesday. The full version of the song, composed by Shafiquzzaman Shaon, and a music video will soon be released on YouTube, the singer confirmed in the video.

"When I think about Palestine, I get reminded of our own war situation in 1971. We fought the same war for our independence, and Palestinians did not seem different to me then. I am with Palestine and ask everyone to speak for them," the singer writes in her post.

Photos: Collected

"In my mind, Palestine is free, independent, and a sovereign country, and I ask you all to stand with them, supporting their causes. Never stop talking about Palestine," Shayan said.

The singer, a well-known lyricist, composer, and cultural activist, has a unique philosophy of life, which she conveys through her music. With her melodious voice and beautiful lyrics, she has been able to create a spot for her in the hearts of music lovers.

Previously, Shayan also performed a song on behalf of the displaced people of Palestine. Through the song, she said that Palestine would not bow down to injustices and would be free someday.

In the Israel-Gaza conflict, the rising Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip where health officials said the number killed in a five-week-old Israeli bombardment had topped 11,000.