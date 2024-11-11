Shayan returns to stage with solo concert ‘Gaane Gaane Shayan’

Aajob Karkhana is set to host "Gaane Gaane Shayan," a solo concert by Farzana Wahid Shayan, at the National Art Gallery Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on next Friday (November 22).

This two-hour musical event, beginning at 6pm, will feature the entirety of Shayan's song repertoire. Known for her distinct voice in the Bangladeshi music scene, Shayan has captivated audiences with original lyrics and melodies, using her music to address global injustices. After several years away from live performances, she returns to the stage to reconnect with her audience in this intimate setting.

Reflecting on the concert, the artiste shared, "After such a long time, I'll be performing solo at an event organised by Aajob Karkhana. So much has changed over the years. As an artiste, I aim to bring the sorrows, pains, and renewed hopes I've experienced during this journey into my music. Your support has always been my strength."

Joy Shahriar, founder and CEO of Aajob Karkhana, added, "Shayan apa is cherished by us all. She rarely performs live, preferring instead to quietly pursue her craft. But I know there are many, like me, who eagerly anticipate her music. That's why we've organised 'Gaane Gaane Shayan.'"

He added, "Aajob Karkhana is dedicated to unique events like this, providing diverse musical experiences beyond the usual lineup of bands and artistes."

Tickets for "Gaane Gaane Shayan" are available on the website of Get Set Rock, with three price tiers at Tk 500, Tk 700, and Tk 1000.