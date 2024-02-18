How online education is bridging the job disparity in Bangladesh

Education is perhaps the most tangible manifestation of enlightenment. The process of learning isn't merely to learn information in isolation from textbooks. It extends far beyond that, and when such a privilege is granted to everyone, the world becomes a more beautiful place. But the fact that the gift of learning remains a privilege is an issue. Even though the right to education is a fundamental human right, parts of the Bangladeshi population are still deprived from being able to access quality education. This, in turn, leads to the same fraction of the population continuing to struggle in terms of employment. And if this vicious cycle continues to persist, can they ever expect to attain a better quality of life?

As gruelling as these questions may be, they should have answers. The source of these solutions should come from people who are actually granted the privilege of education, and more so, from those in positions of power and influence. While we might be left to wonder what exactly the latter have done – if anything at all – steps are being taken to eradicate the gap. To alleviate this difference in education and employability, online education is proving to be a saving grace.

With online education, not only does essential schooling become more accessible but other forms of education, such as learning a soft skill, become far more easier. Nonetheless, online education itself cannot be the only solution. According to DataReportal, there were 66.94 million internet users in Bangladesh at the start of 2023, when internet penetration stood at 38.9 per cent. To ensure that the effects of online education pack enough of an impact, wider access to the internet must be assured.

Sakib Bin Rashid, Content Consultant at 10 Minute School talks about the hurdles his team continues to face in the realm of online education. "10 Minute School has access to a lot of students who reside outside Dhaka. Almost half of our users are from outside the capital. We frequently come across a lot of individuals from lower-income groups and receive requests to further lower the prices," he said. "People's lives aren't easy. Even when purchasing education material, they need to make sure that they are cutting costs."

Despite the challenges that remain, online education has had a positive impact. It, of course, increases accessibility and in the process, eliminates significant barriers.

Students don't necessarily need to be residents of Dhaka and can access specific courses and classes. With everything seemingly jammed into the capital, online education takes one step forward towards decentralising education. More importantly, they are spared from having to spend large sums of money on paying rent and utility bills, shopping for groceries, and commuting. Reducing a barrier of this scale is not only convenient for students but also increases flexibility. It gives them the opportunity to work on personal projects related to what they're learning and improve their skills.

Getting rid of the barriers to entry alone though cannot be enough if it doesn't warrant a smooth transition to employability. Online education holds immense potential when it comes to this issue. There are plenty of resources online that can teach individuals all sorts of soft skills. Moreover, the resources that are available vary from free video tutorials available on YouTube to edtech platforms offering specialised courses at a price. This ensures that they can learn at their own pace as well as tailor their own routines which inevitably will make the process of learning more fruitful.

With online learning, there are platforms offering courses tailored to accelerate one's progress in the corporate world. Keeron, for instance, offers courses on the essentials of digital marketing from the very best in the business. They also offer courses on the fundamentals of product management as well as what it takes to ace in the world of multinational corporations. While such courses are offered in universities, what online learning offers is very different. Not only are these courses taught by experts in the field but these are lessons that one can readily apply. Platforms such as 10 Minute School and Keeron amongst others, realise the true potential of online learning and harness it to reduce the disparity that exists in the job market. These resources tend to be a few clicks away and have done wonders in reducing the disparity of job opportunities.

"When we meet people, online or offline, they often talk about how our platform is the only option that they can afford. They claim that they wouldn't be able to gain access to specific admission coaching classes if not for 10 Minute School and be unable to get into their dream university. It feels great that we can be a part of this dream of theirs," added Sakib. He further stated that oftentimes getting into these reputed institutions or passing an exam is a route they can take to improve their quality of life. And he wouldn't be wrong in asserting such a statement. After all, a degree from a university of high calibre can enable individuals to get their first step through the door of the corporate world.

As a young aspiring nation full of ambitious young individuals, it is imperative that the youth is given the right opportunities and online education can play an integral role in offering them. In an ever-evolving world, traditions have changed, so why must we continue to learn in the same traditional ways? It is time these traditions are redefined in a way that doesn't only benefit those with privilege but the masses as well. Online education is the catalyst to this change, and the shift in the professional landscape is merely a positive effect it is leaving in its wake. A skilled workforce whose very medium of learning is based on flexibility and convenience is bound to fit into a rapidly changing world where such traits are prioritised. Reducing the job disparity is merely the first step that online education is taking. If it is allowed to fully take flight, then the potential of Bangladesh's workforce can be fully utilised.

Abir Hossain is a sub-editor at Campus.