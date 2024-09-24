UAP HR Excellence Club hosts seminar on next generation human resources

The HR Excellence Club of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) hosted a seminar titled "NextGen HR: Pioneering the Future of Human Resource" on September 24 at the UAP auditorium.

The event was organised to equip students with comprehensive insights of human resources while bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application into the dynamic world.

The seminar attracted a large audience, including students and faculty members of the university.

Industry leaders, including Shantanu Ray, Head of Group HR at Anwar Group of Industries, attended the event as keynote speakers. He was accompanied by more guests from Anwar Group: Md. Raihan Uddin Evon, Senior Manager, HR and Head of HR at Anwar Technology; Md. Sazzad Hossain, Senior Manager, Group HR; Md. Saifur Rahman, Deputy Manager, Group HR; and Md. Ariful Islam, HR Business Partner.

In the opening speech, Sarwar Razzaq Chowdhury, Head of the Department of Business Administration at UAP, emphasized the collaborative and human- centered nature of HR in contemporary workplaces. "The boss is the employee of an organization, which underscores the shift towards more inclusive, employee-driven management practices," he said.

Farzana Elahi, Club Convener of the HR Excellence Club and Assistant Professor in the Department of Business Administration at UAP expressed gratitude to the guests and the club members for their dedication and hard work in organising the seminar.

In the keynote speech, Shantanu Ray delivered practical advice drawn from his extensive HR experience. He highlighted the importance of finding a mentor for both personal and professional guidance, emphasising that such relationships are key to career growth.

He also stressed the significance of remaining grounded and never forgetting one's roots, which he described as a source of inspiration and a foundation for success. While touching on the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in HR, he reminded the audience that human empathy remains irreplaceable, likening HR's role in a company to that of a mother in a family—nurturing and caring for the workforce.

In addition, Md. Raihan Uddin Evon emphasised the importance of "assessment centers" as effective tools for evaluating potential hires. He urged students to familiarise themselves with this methodology to gain a competitive edge in the job market. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of technical skills, mindset, attitude, and long-term goals, noting that HR professionals seek individuals who are not only capable of performing tasks but are also driven by a passion for continuous learning and growth.



The seminar included Q&A sessions, enriching the learning experience for attendees. With its insightful discussions and expert guidance, the seminar marked a significant milestone for students at UAP, preparing them to navigate the evolving landscape of HR. It underscored the importance of adaptability, empathy, and a forward-thinking approach in the modern workplace, leaving attendees better equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

