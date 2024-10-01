The Daily Star signs MoU with AKIJ iBOS for HR solution

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between The Daily Star and AKIJ iBOS Limited, a concern of AKIJ Group at the Azimur Rahman Conference Hall, The Daily Star centre in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed for the implementation of PeopleDesk, a locally developed complete human resource solution by AKIJ iBOS Limited. CEO Jayed Bin Rashid, CMO Md. Al Amin, and CTO Md. Ikbal Hoshen of AKIJ iBOS was present at the event.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the shift to home-grown software solutions, Mizanur Rahman FCA, Head of Operations and CFO at The Daily Star said, "In the past, we relied on software developed in India, but we faced limitations in terms of feedback and personalisation. As Bangladesh's software industry continues to grow, we are excited to adopt Bangladeshi-developed software for our future endeavours."

According to AKIJ iBOS Limited, PeopleDesk offers a comprehensive suite of HR features designed to streamline operations for organisations including features like job posting, customised application forms, instant feedback system, attendance management, loan management systems, KPI tracking, provident fund and gratuity management among others.