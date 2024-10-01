Tech & Startup
Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:45 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

The Daily Star signs MoU with AKIJ iBOS for HR solution

Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:39 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:45 PM
The Daily Star x AKIJ iBOS
Image: Prabir Das.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between The Daily Star and AKIJ iBOS Limited, a concern of AKIJ Group at the Azimur Rahman Conference Hall, The Daily Star centre in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed for the implementation of PeopleDesk, a locally developed complete human resource solution by AKIJ iBOS Limited. CEO Jayed Bin Rashid, CMO Md. Al Amin, and CTO Md. Ikbal Hoshen of AKIJ iBOS was present at the event.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the shift to home-grown software solutions, Mizanur Rahman FCA, Head of Operations and CFO at The Daily Star said, "In the past, we relied on software developed in India, but we faced limitations in terms of feedback and personalisation. As Bangladesh's software industry continues to grow, we are excited to adopt Bangladeshi-developed software for our future endeavours."

According to AKIJ iBOS Limited, PeopleDesk offers a comprehensive suite of HR features designed to streamline operations for organisations including features like job posting, customised application forms, instant feedback system, attendance management, loan management systems, KPI tracking, provident fund and gratuity management among others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
PeopleDeskAKIJ iBOSHRhuman resources
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

foreign workers

Not a worker to be hired by KL

8y ago

We need a revitalised labour ministry

1m ago

UAP HR Excellence Club hosts seminar on next generation human resources

6d ago

Invest more to fight off cyber-attacks

1y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে কলেজ শিক্ষককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, খাগড়াছড়িতে ১৪৪ ধারা

‘সেখানে পুলিশ ও প্রশাসন উপস্থিতিতে আমরা মেয়েটিকে ওই শিক্ষকের রুম থেকে উদ্ধার করি। মেয়েটি জানায় যে ওই শিক্ষক তাকে আটকে রেখে ধর্ষণ করেছেন। তখন বিক্ষুব্ধ শিক্ষার্থীরা ওই শিক্ষকের ওপর চড়াও হয় এবং তাকে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জাপার সাবেক এমপি শরিফুল ও সাবেক মন্ত্রিপরিষদ সচিব কবিরের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে