Strike over ward quota raises fears of delay in long-awaited Rucsu election

Polls scheduled for Sept 15 face uncertainty amid staff movement

The distribution of nomination forms for Rucsu and hall union elections have begun yesterday. Photo: Nur Ahsan Mridul.

Candidates in the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election fear the polls may be delayed as teachers, officers, and employees continue their strike demanding reinstatement of the "ward quota", an institutional benefit for staff children.

After more than three decades, Rajshahi University (RU) is set to hold the Rucsu election on September 15, with voting and result declaration scheduled for the same day.

However, as nomination forms went on distribution yesterday, the strike stirred fresh uncertainty over whether the election roadmap can stay on course.

Only six nomination forms were collected on the opening day. Although distribution was scheduled to start in the morning, work abstention delayed the process until 1:30pm.

Forms will remain available until 5:00pm tomorrow.

The strike began soon after the election schedule was announced, suspending classes and exams, paralysing administrative offices.

Many students believe the timing is intended to derail the long-cherished polls, absent from the university for nearly 35 years.

"By reviving the quota for employees' children, a matter already resolved, teachers and officers are conspiring to delay the polls," said independent candidate Fahim Reza.

"Rucsu is our dream. We will not allow it to be shattered. If necessary, we will again take to the streets with a tougher movement."

Rajshahi University administration abolished the ward quota on January 2, twelve hours after the students locked the university's administrative building.

The ward quota reserves seats for children and wards of the university's employees.

The first organised protest against ward quota was led by student leader Salahuddin Ammar, whose campaign succeeded in abolishing the system.

Salahuddin now accuses a "small clique" of teachers and staff of weaponising the issue to block the election.

"We do not want confrontation," he said. "But if they threaten to deadlock the campus, students will resist."

Although the strike has been suspended for three days, staff leaders remain defiant.

"We have launched a just movement," said Moktar Hossain, president of the Officers' Association.

"Every university provides these benefits. Why should RU be an exception? We are simply demanding our rightful dues."

Amirul Islam, general secretary of the Nationalist Teachers' Forum, said the administration had assured them of efforts to restore the facility.

"If a decision doesn't go in our favour, we will resume our programme," he said.

Prof F Nazrul Islam, chief election commissioner of Rucsu expressed concern over the impact of the unrest.

"If this situation persists, we are not sure whether we could hold the election in time," he said.

"We are working on resolving the issue."