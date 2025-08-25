JnU students lock admin building, demand polls

Jagannath University students yesterday locked the administrative building to press home their demands for the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) polls.

They also staged a sit-in around noon in front of the vice-chancellor's office.

Protesters said they had been pressing the administration for more than a year for the polls, but repeated delays had stalled the process.

"We demanded a special syndicate to realise our demands, but that did not happen. So, we will stay at the VC building until the demands are met," said AKM Rakib, president of the JnU unit Students' Rights Council.

Shahin Mia, member secretary of the JnU unit Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, said, "Our demands are simple; clear instructions on polls and supplementary scholarships. We will not leave until we see visible progress."

In response, VC Prof Rezaul Karim said a syndicate meeting would be held on Wednesday in this regard where they will finalise their decision.

On the issue of supplementary scholarships, he said discussions had been held last week and expressed hope that implementation would begin soon.

As of filing this report around 9:00pm, the administrative building remained padlocked. Students said they will continue to protest until their demands are met.