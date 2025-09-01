CU VC hints ‘other reasons’ as clashes follow Cucsu poll announcement

Chittagong University (CU) Vice Chancellor Prof Yahia Akhter said he suspects there may be "other underlying reasons" behind yesterday's clashes between CU students and locals.

The clashes between students and locals occurred immediately after the announcement of the Cucsu election date, the VC said at a press conference last night following an emergency meeting of the university administration.

"We have not yet formed a probe committee. We did not receive any assistance from Hathazari Police Station. However, the army, Rab, intelligence agencies, and BGB responded much later," the vice chancellor told journalists.

He added that no case had yet been filed by the university administration, with a decision expected today.

At the emergency meeting, the administration announced that all classes and examinations at the university would remain suspended today. Section 144 will remain in force on the campus until further notice.

The university halls will be opened to provide safe accommodation for the students, living in messes nearby Gate no. 2.

The university will also bear the medical expenses of the injured.

A probe committee will be constituted to investigate the incident and measures will be taken to recover looted weapons from Jobra, it added.

It also formed a 21-member committee to improve long-term relations between CU and residents of the Jobra-Fatepur area, with Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Kamal Uddin as convener.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for 1:00pm today.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Shamim Uddin said the administration had attempted to resolve the issue peacefully, but tensions escalated due to the involvement of locals.

"The situation went out of control. Later, with the assistance of the army, Rab, and police, it was brought under control before evening," he said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of student organisations, senior CU officials, members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and local leaders.