Cancellation of 30pc quota for freedom fighters’ children in civil service illegal: HC

The High Court today declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades (first and second classes of jobs).

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters in the government services has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star.

He also said the government may move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC judgement.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu delivered the judgement following a writ petition filed by Ohidul Islam Tushar and six others, who are children of freedom fighters, challenging a circular issued by the ministry of public administration on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system in the recruitments to public services.

Details of the HC verdict will be known when its full text will be released.

In the circular, it has been said that in the case of direct recruitment to the posts of ninth grade (formerly first class) and 10th to 13th grade (formerly second class), the appointment should be made on the basis of merit list. The existing quota system for direct recruitment to those posts has been abolished, it said.

Writ petitioners' counsel Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury told reporters that the then government on November 5 in 1972 had introduced 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters and 10 percent quota for the women who were affected during the 1971 Liberation War for jobs at government, private, defence, semi-government and nationalised institutions.

This decision has been justified under article 150 of the constitution, he said, adding that the Appellate Division had earlier delivered a decision in favour of quota system in the government jobs.