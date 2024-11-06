MIE Pathways & MIE English Academy

Helping Bangladeshi students realise their dreams of higher education abroad

Pursuing higher education is one of the biggest steps in a student's life, and the choices they make can have a lasting impact on their future. While many still opt for local universities, more and more Bangladeshi students are looking beyond the country's borders, excited by the incredible opportunities that come with studying abroad.

However, getting into a top international university is easier said than done. Without the right guidance and up-to-date information, studying abroad can remain just a dream, never quite becoming a reality.

This is where MIE Pathways and MIE English Academy step in. These two agencies – under MH Global Group – are committed to helping Bangladeshi students navigate every stage of their journey toward a global education.

MIE Pathways: Your Bridge to International Education

Applying to international universities can be challenging for many students, especially when navigating differences in education systems, cultural backgrounds, and languages. To ease this transition, programmes like the International Foundation Year (IFY) or International Year One can be a game-changer. That's where MIE Pathways comes in, offering a clear path for Bangladeshi students to top universities abroad.

MIE Pathways has teamed up with NCUK, a global pathway provider working with universities in popular destinations like the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. This partnership means aspiring international students can begin their journey in Bangladesh and eventually progress to more than 50 prestigious universities worldwide, including Cardiff University, UNSW Sydney, and Auckland University of Technology.

Studying abroad can be an overwhelming experience, especially if it's your first time navigating a new culture, language, and education system. MIE Pathways understands these challenges and has designed programmes like the NCUK International Foundation Year (IFY) to help students overcome them. This programme bridges the gap, especially for students whose HSC results may not meet the requirements of top-ranked universities, or who have study gaps.

The IFY programme offers small class sizes, allowing students to build confidence and prepare academically for their future studies, all while still in Bangladesh. Students also gain essential cultural skills that will make their transition to studying abroad much smoother.

MIE Pathways also provides the International Year One programme, letting students complete their first year of an undergraduate degree in Bangladesh, then seamlessly transition to the second year at a partner university. With pathways to over 300 programmes across 26 universities, students can choose from five subject routes, making the journey less intimidating.

Besides, the foundation year offered by MIE Pathways costs just £4,000 in Bangladesh, compared to the £15,000 - £20,000 costs abroad. Plus, MIE Pathways offers up to 50 percent scholarships based on merit, making quality education more accessible.

With top-notch facilities and qualified instructors, MIE Pathways ensures students are fully prepared to start their higher education journey abroad.

MIE Pathways and AHZ – another sister concern of MH Global Group – organise various events throughout the year to raise awareness among prospective international students. At the large-scale exhibitions, partner universities participate to showcase their offerings, while smaller events allow students to meet AHZ and MIE Pathways staff, university academics, and representatives.

MIE English Academy: Helping you unlock the power of English communication

MIE English Academy is more than just a language school. It's a vibrant community passionate about helping you master English communication as you prepare yourself for studying abroad.

Whether you're preparing for IELTS, PTE, OET, or want to improve your spoken English, MIE English Academy is here to guide you every step of the way.

Backed by a team of experienced educators who are nationally and internationally certified, this organisation takes pride in offering personalised training, designed to meet the unique learning needs of every student. Through their flexible courses, available both online and offline, the team at MIE English Academy makes it easy for you to learn English on your own schedule.

At MIE English Academy, you'll find skilled teachers who know how to make learning engaging and effective. With their support, getting the IELTS score you've been aiming for becomes easier. The teachers their understand that every student has different goals, so they offer tailored programmes that adapt to your pace and preferences. Besides, as they offer a range of course options, from in-person classes to interactive online sessions, you can easily fit your English lessons into your daily routine while balancing multiple commitments.

Also, as MIE English Academy emphasises real-world language skills, students gain confidence in speaking, listening, and communicating effectively in everyday situations. That way, as you arrive at your destination country for higher studies, you can communicate with your peers in English with ease.

MIE Pathways and MIE English Academy have become vital resources for Bangladeshi students aspiring to study abroad. From offering essential guidance and support to navigate the complexities of international education to ensuring cultural preparation, these two agencies are empowering Bangladeshi students to turn their dreams of higher education abroad into reality.