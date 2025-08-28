Two arrested with pistol looted from police station in Ctg

DB nabs suspects in joint drive across Chattogram and Bagerhat; firearms were stolen on August 5, 2024

Members of the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested two persons in possession of a pistol -- looted from a police station on August 5, 2024 -- by conducting a joint drive in Chattogram and Bagerhat.

DB North and DB West of CMP also seized eight rounds of bullets from them in the joint operation.

The arrestees are Nahid Hasan Manik, 42, and Md Kamal, 43. Among them, Manik was held in the EPZ area, while Kamal was held in Bagerhat's Mongla upazila, based on Manik's information.

"Based on information, we first held Manik from 'Dustbin Goli' at Mailer Matha of EPZ on Tuesday night. Police, later, conducted another drive in the Mongla area and held Kamal on Wednesday night," said Sub-inspector (SI) Fazle Rabbi Kaisar, who led the drive. The firearms and ammunition were looted from the EPZ Police Station during an attack on August 5 last year, soon after the fall of the AL-led government, he added.

The SI further said, "Manik said he took part in the attack on the police station along with his three friends and looted the pistol and ammunition from the armoury. Later, he sent the pistol to his relative Kamal, who used it for nearly one year to threaten locals in that area to expand his fishing business."

Police confirmed that a case was lodged after the arrests.