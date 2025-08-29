Students’ union Elections: Cucsu polls set for Oct 12 after 35 years

Chittagong University authorities yesterday announced the election schedule for the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (Cucsu) and hall councils, marking the first such polls in 35 years.

The election will take place on October 12, 2025.

Cucsu Chief Election Commissioner Prof Monir Uddin made the announcement at the Social Sciences Faculty auditorium.

Prof AKM Ariful Haque Siddique, member secretary of the election committee, said a draft code of conduct will be published on the university's website within a day or two following the university's existing constitution.

According to the schedule, the draft voter list will be published on September 1, with objections accepted until September 4. The final list will be out on September 11. Nomination papers will be distributed and submitted between September 14 and 17, followed by evaluation on September 18. The primary list of candidates will be published on September 21, while nominations can be withdrawn until September 23.

The final list will be announced on September 25, and voting will be held on October 12.

A total of 25,752 students across 14 halls, one hostel, and 54 departments are eligible to vote.