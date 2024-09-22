Student bodies oppose ban on politics at DU

Classes resume today after over 3 months

Ten student organisations yesterday said they oppose the Dhaka University syndicate's decision to suspend partisan politics on campus.

At a meeting with the DU authorities, student leaders argued that if a ban was imposed on campus politics, it would curb the students' democratic rights, said meeting sources.

They proposed that DU authorities reform the regulations for political activities on campus. They also demanded that the Ducsu elections be held soon.

DU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan and several other top officials of the university attended the meeting.

Earlier on September 19, the DU Syndicate decided to suspend all political activities by teachers, students, and staffers on the campus until further notice.

Among the 10 organisations who participated in yesterday's meeting was pro-Jamaat student body Islami Chhatra Shibir, whose activities on campus were banned in 2007 by Paribesh Parishad, a platform comprising the DU authorities and representatives from 35 student bodies.

The DU authorities, however, did not invite Chhatra League at yesterday's meeting that also discussed issues related to the resumption of classes at the university from today.

Classes and exams resume at DU today after a closure of over three months.

However, classes for first-year students will resume on September 30.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said, "Classes and exams will resume tomorrow [today] as per the decision of the Dhaka University syndicate [on September 12]."

The DU dormitories reopened on August 6.

The previous Awami League government closed all schools, colleges, and universities on July 16 amid the quota reform protests.

Students of DU went on Eid holidays in early June and the university was supposed to reopen on July 1. But it did not happen as on July 1 teachers went on work abstention demanding reinstatement of their previous pension scheme.

SHIBIR IN, BCL OUT

Current and former activists of different student bodies said this was the first time Shibir openly attended a meeting with the DU authorities since the 2007 political changeover.

In another development, DU student Shadik Kayem in a Facebook post yesterday declared himself president of Shibir's DU unit.

Sources said Shadik and Rezaul Karim Shakil attended yesterday's meeting as Shibir representatives.

Contacted, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said they invited Shibir as the organisation participated in meetings with different student platforms during the recent mass uprising that led to the ouster of Hasina.

He said they did not follow the Paribesh Parishad's list while inviting representatives from student organisations since Chhatra League was part of the Parishad.

Asked why Chhatra League was not invited, he said, ''We did not invite them as they opposed the mass uprising and acted against the movement."

During the meeting, Chhatra Dal leaders called for abolishing the culture of "gono room, guest room and ragging". They also demanded that safety, security, and residential facilities for all students be ensured.

Chhatra Federation leaders demanded the authorities expel those students found involved in criminal activities and take legal action against them.

Many student leaders at the meeting also called for the current DU syndicate and senate body to be dissolved, claiming that those were responsible for the attacks on students during the quota reform protests in July.

Student organisations who took part in the meeting included a faction of Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD), Biplobi Chhatra Jubo Andolan, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council, Biplobi Chhatra Maitree, and Islami Chhatra Andolan, among others.