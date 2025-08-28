Mob vandalises 'Jibon Mahal' in Dinajpur over alleged anti-social activities

Owner claims despite alerting law enforcers, he received no protection

Hundreds of people vandalised the picnic spot 'Jibon Mahal' at Kanchaonghat Bazar in Dinajpur's Birol upazila today, accusing it of hosting "anti-social activities".

Under the banner of 'Islam Priyo Towhidi Janata', they blocked the Dinajpur-Bochaganj road for hours, demanding the arrest of the park's owner, Dr Anwar Hossain Jibon Chowdhury. The blockade was withdrawn in the evening after the administration assured action, witnesses said.

The incident began around 3:30pm and continued for two hours before law enforcers brought the situation under control.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the park owner said a group had been campaigning against the park for weeks and recently announced on Facebook that they would vandalise it.

He claimed he had sought security from the civil and police administration on Wednesday and informed local army officials, but received no protection.

"People started gathering from 2:00pm and then launched the attack. They destroyed statues, rides, and other installations, looted cash and furniture. My losses are about Tk 3-4 crore," he alleged.

Hafizur Rahman, who was in the group, said, "Members of Towhidi Janata gathered for a peaceful procession against anti-social activities. When Jibon Chowdhury's men attacked us, we only resisted."

Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain denied Jibon's claim of seeking protection. He said protesters were permitted to hold a procession near the park, but stormed it after being attacked.

"People were long agitated as anti-social activities were allegedly taking place in a building known as the 'White House' inside the park," he added. Extra police and army personnel have been deployed to prevent further violence.

Deputy Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam called the incident "very unfortunate" and urged both sides to stay calm. He said the administration had anticipated trouble 10-15 days ago and instructed the local UNO and OC to prevent it, but they failed due to the size of the mob.