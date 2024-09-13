Indian Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in a corruption case

Arvind Kejriwal. This photo is taken from a Facebook post.

India's Supreme Court today granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and leading opposition politician Arvind Kejriwal in a case of alleged corruption linked to the excise policy 'scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties.

The apex court directed Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi Party, not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 connection with the case relating to alleged money laundering in connection with a money laundering probe relating to irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, he was arrested by CBI while he was in the custody of the anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalize the city's liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders.