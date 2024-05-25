Top News
UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 25, 2024 08:12 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 08:29 PM

Govt for inclusive development: PM

She tells Buddhist community leaders
Sheikh Hasina's today's rally speech
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that the Awami League government is dedicated to the socioeconomic development of all citizens, regardless of their religion.

"I want to make one thing clear: we aim to build up our country without considering religion or caste. We work for the people and their socioeconomic upliftment," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks while exchanging pleasantries with religious leaders and eminent personalities of the Buddhist community at Gono Bhaban on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Hasina emphasised her government's commitment to progress and unity.

"We want to move the country forward. In Bangladesh, people of different religions have always lived together. I believe we have set an example for the world in developing Bangladesh with a harmonious spirit," the PM said.

Acknowledging challenges, the PM expressed confidence in the nation's resilience.

"Many people are trying to divert Bangladesh from its path. But they can't. The people of Bangladesh are generous and unified. We all like to progress together."

