EC alone cannot ensure fair polls

Says Badiul Alam Majumdar

Election Reform Commission chief Badiul Alam Majumdar yesterday said the Election Commission alone cannot ensure a fair election without the cooperation and will of the government.

He made the remarks at a mock parliament event titled "The Election Commission's role is key to ensuring a fair upcoming national election," held at the FDC in the capital. The event was organised by Debate for Democracy.

Badiul Alam said, "There is no uncertainty about the upcoming election. It is essential that the election be held within the timeframe announced for February."

He added, "This time, a level playing field will be maintained in the election. If all stakeholders act responsibly, voters will stand in queues and cast their votes without hesitation. However, if political parties remain engaged in hooliganism, muscle power, and the game of money, a good election will not be possible. While the Election Commission's role is central in holding a fair election, all stakeholders -- including candidates, voters, civil society, and the media -- must act responsibly."

He further warned that if the election is held without reforms, it may become controversial. Subservient student politics is not acceptable, he said, adding that students should not act as musclemen for any political party. The outcome of student union elections in universities, he noted, can influence national elections.

He also discussed the limitations of both the proportional representation system and the constituency-based system in parliamentary elections. He said discussions are ongoing about forming the lower house through constituency-based elections and the upper house through a proportional representation system.

In his concluding remarks, Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said the process of organising the upcoming national election should be expedited. However, he added, without the cooperation of the EC, the administration, political parties, candidates, and voters, it will not be possible to hold a free and acceptable election.

The Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) debaters emerged as winners, defeating the team from Sir Salimullah Medical College.