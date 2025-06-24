Ctg-Dhaka fuel pipeline: 52,000 tonnes of diesel supplied in trial run

For the first time, diesel is being supplied from Chattogram to Godnail in Narayanganj, Dhaka division, via a dedicated pipeline. However, as the pipeline has not yet been officially inaugurated, officials are terming the current operations a trial run.

Once the regular supply begins through the 250-kilometre pipeline, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) expects to save around Tk 200 crore annually.

According to BPC officials, diesel pumping began at 5:00pm on Sunday and continued until Tuesday evening. During this period, 32,000 tonnes of refined diesel were delivered to the Godnail depot.

AKM Azadur Rahman, director (operations) of BPC, told The Daily Star, "The pumping started from the tanks of Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna Oil Companies located in Patenga."

"The supply will continue for five consecutive days. We are now waiting for a government decision on the official inauguration of the pipeline," he said.

He added that no issues had arisen in the transmission process so far.

Mani Lal Dash, general manager (commerce and operations) of BPC, said the newly built pipeline can transmit up to 350 tonnes of fuel per hour.

"At present, we are pumping at a rate of 280 tonnes per hour," he said.

During the initial phase, engineers of the project's contracting firm are transferring technical expertise to officials of Pipeline Transmission Company Limited (PTCPLC), a new BPC subsidiary.

A PTCPLC official said 32,000 tonnes of diesel had already been transmitted over the past two days, while another 20,000 tonnes are currently being pumped. Plans are also in place to expand the pipeline's reach to the Cumilla depot in the future.

Officials added that the pipeline will maintain a constant stock of around 27,000 tonnes of diesel between Patenga and Godnail.

The fuel pipeline project was approved in October 2018. The original completion deadline was December 2020, but physical work began that year. The deadline was later extended twice, first to December 2022, and then to December 2024. Although construction has been completed, the project awaits formal inauguration.

Implemented by the 24th Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army and funded by BPC, the project was initially estimated to cost Tk 2,861 crore. The cost later rose to around Tk 3,699 crore.

According to BPC sources, the 250-kilometre pipeline, capable of transporting up to 5 million tonnes of fuel annually, is expected to enhance energy security, reduce fuel transport losses, lower river transport costs significantly, and ensure faster delivery.