Coal-laden cargo vessel sinks in Bhairab in Jashore

A coal-laden cargo vessel sank in the Bhairab river near Jashore's Noapara river port in Abhaynagar upazila early today.

The ship, MV Sakib Biva-2, left for Noapara from Mongla Port on Friday morning with 685 tonnes of coal, and capsized around 12:30am after it ran aground in shallow water while anchoring, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The vessel completely sank in the river around 1:15am, said Bellal Hossain, master of the vessel.

The estimated value of the coal is around Tk 1.10 crore, said Rahul Biswas, logistics manager of JHM Group, the importing company.

"We will start salvaging the coal from tomorrow," he added.