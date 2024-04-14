Top News
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 14, 2024 11:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 11:36 PM

Most Viewed

Top News

Coal-laden cargo vessel sinks in Bhairab in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 14, 2024 11:33 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 11:36 PM

A coal-laden cargo vessel sank in the Bhairab river near Jashore's Noapara river port in Abhaynagar upazila early today.

The ship, MV Sakib Biva-2, left for Noapara from Mongla Port on Friday morning with 685 tonnes of coal, and capsized around 12:30am after it ran aground in shallow water while anchoring, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The vessel completely sank in the river around 1:15am, said Bellal Hossain, master of the vessel.

The estimated value of the coal is around Tk 1.10 crore, said Rahul Biswas, logistics manager of JHM Group, the importing company.

"We will start salvaging the coal from tomorrow," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা কখনোই যুদ্ধের পক্ষে নই, শান্তির পক্ষে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘ইরান ও ইসরায়েলের মধ্যে চলমান উত্তেজনা নিরসন এবং গাজায় হত্যাযজ্ঞ বন্ধ চায় বাংলাদেশ।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের পর তরমুজের দাম বেড়েছে দেড়গুণ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification