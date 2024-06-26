Bangladeshi cattle trader killed in BSF firing at Lalmonirhat border

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was killed in Indian Border Security Force (BSF) firing near the Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat early today.

The deceased, Nurul Islam, 63, was from Lohakuchi area, reports our local correspondent quoting Imtiaz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

Subedar Manjurul Islam, commander of Lohakuchi camp of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Lalmonirhat-15 Battalion, said a letter was sent to BSF protesting this incident.

According to BGB and locals, the incident occurred early today as a group of eight or nine Bangladeshis tried to enter Indian territory to fetch cattle.

At that time, the BSF, patrolling the West Chamta camp on the Indian side, opened fire on the group. Nurul Islam was shot.

Nurul was brought back to Bangladesh land by his associates. He later succumbed to injuries.

On information, police recovered Nurul Islam's body and took it to the police station.