Top News
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:16 PM

Most Viewed

Top News

Bangladeshi cattle trader killed in BSF firing at Lalmonirhat border

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:06 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:16 PM
Lalmonirhat map

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was killed in Indian Border Security Force (BSF) firing near the Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat early today.

The deceased, Nurul Islam, 63, was from Lohakuchi area, reports our local correspondent quoting Imtiaz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Subedar Manjurul Islam, commander of Lohakuchi camp of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Lalmonirhat-15 Battalion, said a letter was sent to BSF protesting this incident.

According to BGB and locals, the incident occurred early today as a group of eight or nine Bangladeshis tried to enter Indian territory to fetch cattle.

At that time, the BSF, patrolling the West Chamta camp on the Indian side, opened fire on the group. Nurul Islam was shot.

Nurul was brought back to Bangladesh land by his associates. He later succumbed to injuries.

On information, police recovered Nurul Islam's body and took it to the police station.

Related topic:
border killingBSF
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BSF kills Bangladeshi at Johorpur frontier

8y ago

Teesta, security on agenda

8y ago
Bangladeshi man killed in Indian BSF Firing

BSF kill Bangladeshi at Shibganj border

8y ago

Felani killing: Rights body condemns BSF man’s acquittal

8y ago

2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along C’nawabganj border

8y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কনডেম সেল থেকে যেভাবে পালিয়েছিলেন ফাঁসির ৪ আসামি

এ ঘটনা তদন্তে ৬ সদস্যের একটি কমিটি গঠন করা হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এ বছর হজে গিয়ে ৫০ বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যু

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification